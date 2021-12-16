QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
December 16, 2021 7:34 am
  • Stifel cut the price target on Under Armour, Inc.. (NYSE:UAA) from $30 to $24. Under Armour shares fell 0.7% to $22.22 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target on Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) from $195 to $175. Airbnb shares rose 0.3% to $168.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) price target from $32 to $28. AT&T shares rose 1.7% to $22.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) price target from $350 to $165. DocuSign shares dropped 2.4% to $147.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut the price target on Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) from $212 to $200. Aptiv shares rose 2.7% to $168.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) price target from $105 to $110. Progressive shares rose 4.8% to close at $101.81 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) from $84 to $93. Magna International shares rose 1.7% to $79.04 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities reduced the price target for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) from $265 to $175. Wayfair shares dropped 2.4% to $202.28 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) price target from $114 to $76. IGM Biosciences shares fell 0.1% to close at $28.35 on Wednesday.
  • Needham cut Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) price target from $145 to $131. Medtronic shares rose 0.1% to $105.01 in pre-market trading.

