10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
November 1, 2021 7:42 am
  • Needham boosted the price target on ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) from $641 to $780. ServiceNow shares rose 0.5% to $701.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) from $480 to $535. Costco shares rose 0.6% to $494.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities lowered Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) price target from $101 to $90. Shake Shack shares rose 0.7% to $69.62 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan reduced Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) price target from $130 to $110. Eastman Chemical shares fell 5.5% to close at $104.03 on Friday.
  • Jefferies cut the price target on International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) from $80 to $55. International Paper shares fell 1% to $49.20 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital lifted the price target on Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) from $118 to $122. Thomson Reuters shares rose 1.2% to close at $120.33 on Friday.
  • Piper Sandler cut Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) price target from $75 to $65. Kemper shares fell 0.1% to $63.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) from $515 to $618. DexCom shares climbed 9.3% to close at $623.21 on Friday.
  • Barclays cut TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) price target from $49 to $30. TripAdvisor shares fell 3.3% to $31.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) price target from $155 to $145. Polaris shares fell 0.3% to close at $114.95 on Friday.

