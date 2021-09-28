10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) price target from $49 to $46. Wells Fargo shares fell 1.9% to $46.65 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg boosted Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) price target from $91 to $95. Morgan Stanley shares fell 1% to $104.08 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna raised NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $220 to $250. NVIDIA shares fell 2.5% to $211.11 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) price target from $135 to $200. Herc Holdings shares rose 2% to close at $163.10 on Monday.
- Loop Capital raised the price target on Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) from $220 to $245. Etsy shares fell 1.5% to $222.48 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies reduced the price target for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) from $74 to $61. Travel + Leisure shares fell 2.7% to $57.92 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) from $119 to $82. Logitech shares fell 6.8% to $90.25 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lowered the price target for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) from $27 to $23. Allegheny Technologies shares rose 1.9% to $17.50 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lifted the price target on Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) from $203 to $235. Verisk Analytics shares dropped 2% to close at $203.73 on Monday.
- Barclays boosted Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) price target from $247 to $267. Motorola Solutions shares fell 0.8% to close at $238.86 on Monday.
