fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
362.21
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.04
350.08
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.12
439.06
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.35
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
167.08
+ 0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
August 19, 2021 7:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Needham boosted the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) from $200 to $245. NVIDIA shares rose 1.8% to $193.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) price target from $46 to $56. Cisco shares fell 1.3% to $54.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lowered the price target on Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) from $66 to $60. Brinker shares rose 1.3% to close at $51.60 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) price target from $83 to $90. Alcon shares fell 0.8% to $79.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho boosted Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) price target from $318 to $332. Laboratory Corporation shares fell 0.4% to $299.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised the price target on The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) from $95 to $105. Children's Place shares fell 6.5% to close at $94.00 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) from $174 to $192. Jack Henry & Associates fell 3.5% to close at $172.38 on Wednesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) price target from $82 to $86. TJX shares fell 1.5% to $71.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) from $155 to $250. Bill.com shares rose 1% to $206.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) price target from $345 to $365. Autodesk shares fell 0.1% to $323.14 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Wells Fargo lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) price target from $95 to $90. C.H. Robinson shares fell 0.5% to close at $92.74 on Monday. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Needham boosted the price target for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) from $365 to $395. Teledyne Technologies shares fell 0.4% to $360.78 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

KeyBanc boosted the price target on Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $110 to $125. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.1% to $111.47 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Citigroup boosted salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) price target from $196 to $300. salesforce.com shares rose 14.4% to $247.67 in pre-market trading. read more