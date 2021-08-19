10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Needham boosted the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) from $200 to $245. NVIDIA shares rose 1.8% to $193.78 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) price target from $46 to $56. Cisco shares fell 1.3% to $54.43 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lowered the price target on Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) from $66 to $60. Brinker shares rose 1.3% to close at $51.60 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo lifted Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) price target from $83 to $90. Alcon shares fell 0.8% to $79.46 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho boosted Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) price target from $318 to $332. Laboratory Corporation shares fell 0.4% to $299.12 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup raised the price target on The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) from $95 to $105. Children's Place shares fell 6.5% to close at $94.00 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) from $174 to $192. Jack Henry & Associates fell 3.5% to close at $172.38 on Wednesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) price target from $82 to $86. TJX shares fell 1.5% to $71.91 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) from $155 to $250. Bill.com shares rose 1% to $206.93 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lifted Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) price target from $345 to $365. Autodesk shares fell 0.1% to $323.14 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.