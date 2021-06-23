10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Wedbush boosted Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) price target from $310 to $325. Microsoft shares slipped 0.1% to $265.48 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) price target from $43 to $50. Alcoa shares rose 1% to $34.25 in pre-market trading.
- Baird boosted Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) price target from $78 to $89. Korn Ferry shares slipped 0.1% to $71.35 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) from $29 to $56. RAPT Therapeutics shares rose 2.4% to $35.59 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) from $74 to $67. BWX Technologies shares fell 1.5% to $59.10 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target on Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) from $69 to $31. Plug Power shares fell 2.4% to $33.20 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised the price target on Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) from $47 to $61. Nutanix shares rose 1% to $39.30 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) price target from $120 to $135. Peloton Interactive shares fell 0.6% to $116.50 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) price target from $305 to $250. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares rose 1.1% to close at $196.78 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo lifted the price target on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from $262 to $268. McDonald's shares gained 0.4% to $233.88 in pre-market trading.
