10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 8:04am   Comments
  • Stephens & Co. boosted the price target for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) from $215 to $250. Casey's shares rose 0.4% to close at $215.60 on Thursday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target on PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) from $122 to $128. PVH shares rose 1.1% to close at $110.59 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) from $69 to $63. Pentair shares fell 1.1% to $68.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) price target from $45 to $32. Grocery Outlet shares fell 1.4% to $33.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) from $46 to $55. Bank OZK shares rose 0.7% to settle at $42.95 on Thursday.
  • Stifel boosted Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) price target from $350 to $475. Northrop Grumman shares rose 1.2% to $371.02 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS lifted United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) price target from $15 to $30. United States Steel shares rose 1.7% to $26.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) price target from $45 to $52. Asana shares surged 10.9% to $40.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $540 to $565. Broadcom shares fell 0.2% to $464.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) price target from $409 to $415. MongoDB shares rose 6.4% to $288.60 in pre-market trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target Changes

