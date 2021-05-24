10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Morgan Stanley raised Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) price target from $410 to $450. Deere shares rose 0.4% to $361.00 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer cut Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) price target from $51 to $38. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares rose 1.5% to $18.32 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC boosted the price target on The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) from $32 to $37. Mosaic shares fell 0.6% to $35.25 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) price target from $54 to $60. Bentley Systems shares rose 1.8% to close at $53.16 on Friday.
- Citigroup raised SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) price target from $120 to $155. SYNNEX shares rose 0.4% to close at $122.81 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) from $305 to $330. Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.1% to $316.40 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut the price target on Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) from $225 to $190. Zscaler shares rose 1.7% to $172.95 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) from $102 to $95. V.F. Corporation shares rose 0.9% to $77.90 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lifted Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) price target from $205 to $250. Target shares rose 0.3% to $225.80 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC boosted the price target for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) from $60 to $68. Nutrien shares rose 1.1% to $60.59 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings