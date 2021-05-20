10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Keybanc lowered the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $137 to $115. Micron shares fell 0.1% to $79.88 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs cut SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) price target from $312 to $290. SolarEdge Technologies shares rose 2.2% to $238.56 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) price target from $215 to $252. Target shares rose 6.1% to close at $219.01 on Wednesday.
- Bernstein raised Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) price target from $165 to $185. Analog Devices shares rose 0.7% to $154.18 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. reduced Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) price target from $64 to $30. Riot Blockchain shares rose 2.1% to $24.65 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) from $50 to $54. Ingersoll Rand shares fell 1.4% to close at $47.74 on Wednesday.
- Piper Sandler reduced Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) price target from $35 to $18. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares rose 1.1% to $16.51 in pre-market trading.
- UBS lifted the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1,575 to $1,700. Chipotle shares rose 1.4% to $1,326.00 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) from $14 to $20. Designer Brands shares fell 2.9% to settle at $18.48 on Wednesday.
- Keybanc cut the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $86 to $70. Intel shares fell 0.1% to $55.30 in pre-market trading.
