 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Rosenblatt lifted the price target on Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from $175 to $200. Qorvo shares rose 0.8% to $184.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted HubSpot Inc (NASDAQ: HUBS) price target from $520 to $600. HubSpot shares rose 3% to $518.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) price target from $195 to $248. United Therapeutics shares rose 1.4% to close at $198.14 on Wednesday.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) from $150 to $100. Peloton Interactive shares fell 2.1% to $80.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) price target from $110 to $125. Caesars Entertainment shares rose 7.8% to close at $102.98 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) price target from $160 to $151. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares rose 4.1% to close at $106.01 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush raised Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) price target from $104 to $113. Dine Brands Global shares fell 3% to close at $94.11 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. boosted the price target for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) from $7 to $22. WideOpenWest shares rose 4.2% to $16.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from $95 to $93. Cognizant Technology shares rose 0.3% to close at $81.46 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) from $125 to $135. Hilton Hotels shares fell 4.4% to close at $122.62 on Wednesday.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTSH + CZR)

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RSGRaymond JamesMaintains117.0
OSURRaymond JamesMaintains12.0
KVHIRaymond JamesMaintains16.0
HUBSRaymond JamesMaintains650.0
CTSHMorgan StanleyMaintains93.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com