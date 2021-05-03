 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 8:25am   Comments
  • BMO Capital boosted Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) price target from $48 to $75. Capri shares fell 0.5% to close at $55.08 on Friday.
  • Keybanc raised Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) price target from $65 to $77. Restaurant Brands shares rose 1.2% to close at $68.61 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital lifted the price target for Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) from $70 to $82. Welltower shares fell 0.1% to $75.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) from $730 to $750. Charter Communications shares rose 0.5% to close at $673.45 on Friday.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target on W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) from $400 to $460. Grainger shares rose 0.9% to close at $433.54 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital lifted AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) price target from $158 to $167. AptarGroup shares fell 0.1% to close at $150.81 on Friday.
  • Jefferies boosted L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) price target from $235 to $250. L3Harris Technologies shares rose 0.4% to $210.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt raised Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) price target from $240 to $260. Rockwell Automation shares fell 1.3% to close at $264.26 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target on PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from $12 to $15.5. PG&E shares fell 0.3% to $11.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised the price target for Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) from $21 to $29. Halliburton shares rose 2.5% to $20.04 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

