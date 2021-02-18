Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 8:35am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley raised Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) price target from $1,100 to $1,300. Shopify shares fell 1.4% to $1,405.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) price target from $160 to $185. Analog Devices shares fell 0.5% to close at $159.75 on Wednesday.
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $450 to $550. Twilio shares rose 9.8% to $452.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) from $275 to $310. Synopsys shares fell 1.3% to $280.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) from $15 to $26. Tilray shares rose 4.1% to $32.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lifted Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) price target from $114 to $180. Mohawk Industries shares rose 0.9% to $169.99 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target on Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from $31.5 to $37. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.5% to $36.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from $160 to $155. Wingstop shares closed at $144.04 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) from $31 to $50. Cedar Fair shares rose 3.8% to close at $45.25 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) price target from $6 to $11. Macy's shares rose 0.3% to $14.75 in pre-market trading.

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MGPMorgan StanleyMaintains34.0
MMorgan StanleyMaintains11.0
KSSMorgan StanleyMaintains40.0
GRMNMorgan StanleyMaintains134.0
FLMorgan StanleyMaintains52.0
