10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2021 8:14am   Comments
  • KeyBanc boosted Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $82 to $121. Micron shares rose 4.5% to $82.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) price target from $210 to $235. F5 Networks shares rose 3.3% to $186.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target on Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $260 to $420. Roku shares rose 1.2% to $383.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target on Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) from $27 to $60. Tenet Healthcare shares rose 0.8% to close at $44.74 on Thursday.
  • DA Davidson boosted Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) price target from $246 to $260. Helen of Troy shares fell 2.2% to close at $223.51 on Thursday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) from $68 to $84. Krystal Biotech shares rose 3.1% to close at $65.25 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital raised D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) price target from $75 to $80. D. R. Horton shares rose 1.4% to $69.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target for Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) from $18 to $25. Unum shares fell 0.9% to close at $23.52 on Thursday.
  • SVB Leerink cut the price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) from $197 to $125. Sarepta Therapeutics shares fell 48.9% to $86.40 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target on Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from $367 to $396. Cooper Companies shares fell 0.3% to close at $365.06 on Thursday.

