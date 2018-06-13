Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2018 9:49am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank raised Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) price target from $128 to $138. ADP shares closed at $139.30 on Tuesday.
  • Aegis Capital cut the price target on Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) from $45 to $34. Yelp shares closed at $42.64 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse cut The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) price target from $90 to $80. Hershey shares closed at $93.38 on Tuesday.
  • Maxim Group boosted Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) price target from $14 to $30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $17.59 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity increased the price target for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) from $210 to $220. Sage Therapeutics shares closed at $175.76 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from $62 to $58. PG&E shares closed at $39.29 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target for Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) from $9 to $2. Advaxis shares closed at $1.84 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target on Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from $84 to $79. Schlumberger shares closed at $68.60 on Tuesday.
  • Argus cut the price target for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) from $36 to $30. Vodafone shares closed at $25.26 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $245 to $210. Lam Research shares closed at $186.93 on Tuesday.

