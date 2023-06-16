US Stock Futures Signal Shaky Finish To Strong Week: Analyst Points To Big Bullish Trend

Stock futures are pointing to a flattish open on Friday following the previous session’s strong run-up. Irrespective of the day’s move, the major indices are all poised to end the week on a strong note as traders continue to harbor hopes of a rate cut and a soft landing. A consumer sentiment reading and a Fed speech scheduled for the day could impact the day’s trading.

Cues From Thursday's Trading:

Stocks advanced solidly on Thursday, as traders digested economic data that pointed to a resilient economy despite the abounding uncertainties. Retail sales rose more than expected in May and two regional surveys showed manufacturing activity came in better than expected in June. A Labor Department report showed weekly jobless claims rose to the highest level since Oct. 2021.

The major averages opened lower but quickly reversed course and stayed in the green for the remainder of the session. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indices were higher for seven straight sessions, with both trading at fresh 14-month highs.

The market witnessed broad-based buying interest, with communication services, technology, industrial and healthcare stock recording standout gains.

U.S. Indices’ Performance on Thursday

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq 100 +0.38% 15,112.10 S&P 500 Index +0.73% 4,406.98 Dow Industrials +1.06% 34,328.16 Russell 2000 +0.05% 1,875.39

Analyst Color:

Following the market's extended rally, one analyst said he sees scope for more upward momentum. A technical signal confirms this expectation, suggested Carson Group's Ryan Detrick.

He noted that after years of consolidation, the S&P 500 advancers/decliners line has broken above to a new high. "This could be another clue the major trend is now higher," he said.

"With the S&P 500 about 8% from an ATH, price very well could follow here."

Futures Performance On Friday

Futures Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 -0.44% S&P 500 -0.39% Dow -0.39% R2K -0.63%

In premarket trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY slipped 0.02% to $440.89, while the Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ gained 0.08% to $370.54, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upcoming Economic Data:

Fed Governor Christopher Waller is set to speak at 7:45 a.m. EDT.

The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for June is due at 10 a.m. EDT. Economists expect the headline consumer sentiment index to come in at 60, up from 59.2 in May. The survey's inflation expectations reading could also evince interest among traders.

See also: How To Trade Futures

Stocks In Focus:

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE rallied nearly 40% in premarket trading after the Richard Branson-led company said the first commercial spaceflight "Galactic 01" is poised to start between June 27-30. The company said the second commercial flight "Galactic 02" will follow in August followed by monthly spaceflights planned thereafter.

rallied nearly 40% in premarket trading after the Richard Branson-led company said the first commercial spaceflight "Galactic 01" is poised to start between June 27-30. The company said the second commercial flight "Galactic 02" will follow in August followed by monthly spaceflights planned thereafter. Adobe Systems, Inc. ADBE rose about 3.30% following the release of the company's quarterly results. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin revised up the price target for the stock from $500 to $572.

rose about 3.30% following the release of the company's quarterly results. Piper Sandler analyst revised up the price target for the stock from $500 to $572. Newly public CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA climbed 2.70% after doubling on its debut session on Thursday.

climbed 2.70% after doubling on its debut session on Thursday. Walt Disney Co. DIS retreated about 0.70% after the company said its CFO Kristine McCarthy will be stepping down and taking a family medical leave of absence,

Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures fell 0.65% at $70.16 in early European trading on Friday. The commodity soared 3.44% on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note edged up 0.006 percentage points to 3.734%.

The major Asian markets advanced on Friday, led by the Hong Kong, Chinese, Australian and New Zealand markets. The strength in their U.S. counterpart overnight and the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged supported sentiment. The Indonesian and Taiwanese markets bucked the uptrend.

European stocks were firmer in late-morning trading on Friday, with the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index recovering after Thursday's sell-off set in motion by the regional central bank’s decision to raise a key interest rate.

Read Next: A Powerful Contrarian Indicator Signals Now Is The Time To Sell: Bullishness Among US Individual Investors Hits November 2021 Highs