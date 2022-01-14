Barclays Updates Price Target For Several Transportation Companies
- Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski updated the price targets for several transportation companies.
- The analyst mentions that the pricing remains key as the supply-driven volume recovery likely pushed out for the North American transportation sector.
- The analyst lowered Heartland Express, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HTLD) price target to $17 (an upside of 7%) from $19 and kept an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst raised Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) price target to $105 (a downside of 12%) from $100 and maintained an Underweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst raised J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) price target to $212 (an upside of 6.5%) from $195 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst raised Union Pacific Corp's (NYSE:UNP) price target to $280 (an upside of 14%) from $260 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst lowered Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WERN) price target to $53 (an upside of 15%) from $55 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst lowered XPO Logistics Inc's (NYSE:XPO) price target to $95 (an upside of 37%) from $110 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: HTLD shares are trading lower by 1.92% at $15.84, EXPD by 3.17% at $119.95, UNP by 0.66% at $245.99, JBHT by 2.55% at $198.98, WERN by 0.24% at $46.03 and XPO by 1.78% at $69.44 on the last check Friday.
