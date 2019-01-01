Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Heartland Express
Heartland Express Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) was reported by JP Morgan on April 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting HTLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.04% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) was provided by JP Morgan, and Heartland Express maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Heartland Express, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Heartland Express was filed on April 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Heartland Express (HTLD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $15.00. The current price Heartland Express (HTLD) is trading at is $14.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
