Barclays Bumps Up Price Target For Several Machinery Stocks

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 13, 2022 1:22 pm
  • Barclays analyst Adam Seiden updated the price target for several Machinery stocks.
  • Seiden recommends staying "nimble" in the machinery sector "where the bar is relatively high" going into the Q4 results.
  • The analyst raised Deere & Co's (NYSE:DE) price target to $415 (an upside of 9%) from $400 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst raised United Rentals Inc's (NYSE:URIprice target to $300 (a downside of 11%) from $290 and maintained an Underweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst increased Middleby Corp's (NASDAQ:MIDDprice target to $217 (an upside of 11%) from $215 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst raised Caterpillar Inc's (NYSE:CATprice target to $225 from $220 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst increased AGCO Corp's (NYSE:AGCOprice target to $128 (an upside of 0.76%) from $123 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: DE shares are trading higher by 1.11 at $380.42, URI by 1.66% at $337.46, MIDD by 0.76% at $195.74, CAT by 1.35% at $225.41, and AGCO by 2.44% at $126.77 on the last check Thursday.

