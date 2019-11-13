Market Overview

Barclays Starts Coverage Of US Specialty Retail
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 13, 2019 3:17pm   Comments
Barclays is out Neutral on U.S. specialty retail, apparel and e-commerce stocks on the basis of an an improving tariff backdrop that's offset by sector-wide inventory build, negative mall traffic and general oversupply.

Analyst Adrienne Yih said she has a positive view of off-price retail and wholesale brands with pricing power that are moving to direct-to-consumer, and a negative view of mall-based retailers that sell commoditized products.

Overall, the analyst initiated coverage of 26 companies and named Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) as the top pick — a company moving heavily into direct-to-consumer sales.

Ratings And Price Targets: 

  • Nike: Overweight, $111 price target. 
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO): Equal-weight, $17 price target.
  • Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) Overweight, $239 price target.
  • Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) Equal-weight, $37 price target.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) Equal-weight, $45 price target.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) Equal-weight, $48 price target.
  • G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Equal-weight, $27 price target.
  • Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Equal-weight, $16 price target.
  • Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) Equal-weight, $35 price target.

Latest Ratings for NKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Oct 2019MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

