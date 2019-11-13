Barclays Starts Coverage Of US Specialty Retail
Barclays is out Neutral on U.S. specialty retail, apparel and e-commerce stocks on the basis of an an improving tariff backdrop that's offset by sector-wide inventory build, negative mall traffic and general oversupply.
Analyst Adrienne Yih said she has a positive view of off-price retail and wholesale brands with pricing power that are moving to direct-to-consumer, and a negative view of mall-based retailers that sell commoditized products.
Overall, the analyst initiated coverage of 26 companies and named Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) as the top pick — a company moving heavily into direct-to-consumer sales.
Ratings And Price Targets:
- Nike: Overweight, $111 price target.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO): Equal-weight, $17 price target.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) Overweight, $239 price target.
- Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) Equal-weight, $37 price target.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) Equal-weight, $45 price target.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) Equal-weight, $48 price target.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Equal-weight, $27 price target.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Equal-weight, $16 price target.
- Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) Equal-weight, $35 price target.
Related Links:
What The Street Thinks Of Under Armour's Q3 Beat As Accounting Investigation Continues
What Mark Parker's Departure And John Donahoe's Arrival Means For Nike, ServiceNow
Latest Ratings for NKE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Nov 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Oct 2019
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for NKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Adrienne Yih Barclays retailAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.