Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DA Davidson Out Bullish On Yext, Trade Desk
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2018 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
DA Davidson Out Bullish On Yext, Trade Desk
Related
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Yext Q2 Earnings Preview
Related
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Internet services companies Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) and Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) havbe earned top-notch ratings from D.A. Davidson, notwithstanding the strong year-to-date gains made by both stocks. 

The Analyst

Tom White initiated coverage of Yext with a Buy rating and $28 price target, while Trade Desk was started with a Buy and $158 price target.

Yext Positioned On The Digital Info Frontier 

The fragmentation and complexity of the digital knowledge industry creates opportunity for Yext, White said said in the initiation note. (See his track record here.) 

Yext is a platform to manage all digital knowledge — including listings, reviews and local pages —and link it to its network of about 150 leading publishers and platforms such as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ:G0OG), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Maps and Siri, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s Alexa, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) and Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP).

Yext's services are sold via subscriptions in several packages, with contracts typically one to three years in duration and paid upfront, the analyst said. The company's dollar retention rate is 109-120 percent, and it generates annual revenue per location of $130-$135, suggesting a global total addressable market for its location license type in the range of $10 billion to $13 billion, he said. 

"YEXT helps its customers better prep for/navigate the next eventual/inevitable shifts in how people access digital information." 

Trade Desk Makes The Right Strategic Bets

Trade Desk's most compelling strategic growth opportunities in the near-to-intermediate term lie in video and connected TV and helping marketers access current and future generations of emerging middle-class customers, particularly outside the U.S., White said in a separate initiation note. 

Trade Desk provides software that allows advertisers to buy and manage digital ad campaigns across various ad channels and formats. 

About $240 billion is spent on TV advertising globally, the analyst said. He sees Trade Desk's digital opportunity in video and connected TV to be far less susceptible to global domination by the likes of Google and Facebook.

The company has other unique opportunities such as a focus on ad agencies, fully transparent pricing and an open API-based platform, allowing advertisers to layer in their own first-party data to improve campaign returns on investment, White said. 

The company's client retention rate has been 95 percent for the past 18 quarters, according to D.A. Davidson. 

The Price Action

Yext shares have added about 69 percent year-to-date, while Trade Desk shares have jumped 188 percent.

Yext was down 1.62 percent at $19.99 at the time of publication Tuesday, while Trade Desk was down 1.7 percent at $129.66.

Related Links:

Trade Desk's Strong Platform Appreciated By This Analyst

Trade Desk Rallies To All-Time High After Q1 Print

Photo courtesy of Yext. 

Latest Ratings for YEXT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Aug 2018SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for YEXT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DA Davidson Tom WhiteAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Investor Movement Index September Summary
RBC, Bank Of America Surveys Paint Bullish Picture Ahead Of Apple's Q4 Print
Investors Seem To Be Fretting About Rising Yields, Global Economic Growth
Walmart Is Looking To Enhance Vudu With Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Deal
How India Turned Itself Into A Key Destination For Foreign Investment
This Day In Market History: Department Of Homeland Security Established
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Venmo Co-Founder Andrew Kortina's Next Move: Turning Sci-Fi AI Assistants Into Reality