Nvidia To Rally Around 48%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

- Bernstein raised Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $243 to $255. Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler maintained an Underperform rating. Salesforce shares closed at $276.03 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for SentinelOne, Inc. S from $22 to $19. JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. SentinelOne shares closed at $19.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays cut Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN price target from $13 to $7. Barclays analyst David Anderson downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Aspen Aerogels shares closed at $6.42 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased the price target for GE Vernova Inc. GEV from $427 to $517. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. GE Vernova shares closed at $485.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $420 to $275. RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. Salesforce shares closed at $276.03 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James cut Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL price target from $130 to $110. Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri maintained an Outperform rating. Marvell Technology shares settled at $64.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group slashed Macy’s, Inc. M price target from $15 to $14. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating. Macy’s shares closed at $12.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt boosted NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $178 to $200. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Nvidia shares closed at $134.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised the price target for Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV from $270 to $300. Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy rating. Veeva shares settled at $234.49 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital slashed Banzai International, Inc. BNZI price target from $26 to $24. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Banzai International shares closed at $0.9975 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
