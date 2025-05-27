MAC Copper, ATS, Pony AI And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 500 points on Tuesday.

Shares of MAC Copper Limited MTAL rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company announced Harmony Gold will acquire them for $1.03 billion.

MAC Copper shares jumped 19.9% to $12.17 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

E2open Parent Holdings, In c. ETWO shares jumped 26% to $3.24 after the company announced WiseTech Global will acquire them for $2.1 billion in an all-cash deal.

c. shares jumped 26% to $3.24 after the company announced WiseTech Global will acquire them for $2.1 billion in an all-cash deal. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. GYRE gained 23% to $10.71. Gyre Therapeutics recently announced a $20 million stock offering.

gained 23% to $10.71. Gyre Therapeutics recently announced a $20 million stock offering. ATS Corporation ATS rose 22.3% to $31.27 after the company provided fourth-quarter financial guidance.

rose 22.3% to $31.27 after the company provided fourth-quarter financial guidance. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS rose 21.2% to $5.35.

rose 21.2% to $5.35. BigBear.ai Holdings, In c. BBAI shares surged 17.8% to $4.2900.

c. shares surged 17.8% to $4.2900. CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV rose 17.7% to $120.97. CoreWeave appointed Carl Holshouser as Vice President, Government Affairs.

rose 17.7% to $120.97. CoreWeave appointed Carl Holshouser as Vice President, Government Affairs. Redwire Corporation RDW gained 16.2% to $15.10. Redwire successfully delivered the onboard computer for ESA’s Comet Interceptor mission to study Pristine Comet.

gained 16.2% to $15.10. Redwire successfully delivered the onboard computer for ESA’s Comet Interceptor mission to study Pristine Comet. WeRide Inc . WRD rose 15.3% to $10.51 after the company announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia.

. rose 15.3% to $10.51 after the company announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia. SoundHound AI, Inc . SOUN jumped 13% to $10.83.

. jumped 13% to $10.83. Venture Global, Inc . VG gained 12.2% to $12.78.

. gained 12.2% to $12.78. Pony AI Inc . PONY gained 11.8% to $19.47 after the company announced it will expand its robotaxi fleet in Dubai, following an agreement with regulators.

. gained 11.8% to $19.47 after the company announced it will expand its robotaxi fleet in Dubai, following an agreement with regulators. Rocket Lab USA, Inc . RKLB rose 11.3% to $28.33.

. rose 11.3% to $28.33. V.F. Corporation VFC gained 10% to $13.19.

gained 10% to $13.19. Wayfair Inc . W rose 8.4% to $39.24.

. rose 8.4% to $39.24. Brinker International, Inc . EAT gained 7.2% to $165.63.

. gained 7.2% to $165.63. C3.ai, Inc . AI rose 6.8% to $24.27.

. rose 6.8% to $24.27. United Airlines Holdings, Inc . UAL gained 6.1% to $79.17.

. gained 6.1% to $79.17. Block, Inc. XYZ rose 5.9% to $62.21. Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams maintained Block with a Buy and raised the price target from $60 to $70.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock