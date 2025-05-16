May 16, 2025 4:56 AM 3 min read

Why Quantum Computing Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT rose sharply in today's pre-market after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

Quantum Computing reported first-quarter revenue of $39,000, missing analyst estimates of $100,000, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter earnings of 11 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of seven cents per share.

Quantum Computing shares jumped 11.6% to $10.32 in the pre-market trading session.

Gainers

  • TSS, Inc. TSSI surged 56.7% to $13.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue results.
  • Treasure Global Inc. TGL rose 51.1% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE gained 29% to $4.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
  • Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL gained 28.8% to $0.3457 in pre-market trading after dipping 62% on Thursday. The company reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter EPS results.
  • Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. KLRS jumped 21.5% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Thursday.
  • Biofrontera Inc. BFRI surged 12.9% to $0.79 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. PTIX climbed 12.2% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday. The company recently reported first-quarter financial results.
  • Satellogic Inc. SATL gained 9.2% to $5.09 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter sales results.
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL rose 6.3% to $67.70 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI shares fell 67.8% to $0.0121 in pre-market trading after dipping 83% on Thursday.
  • Origin Materials, Inc. ORGN fell 28.1% to $0.4655 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Globant S.A. GLOB shares dipped 26.2% to $98.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results, issued second-quarter guidance below estimates, and cut its FY25 guidance.
  • LogProstyle Inc. LGPS fell 24.6% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after dipping 55% on Thursday.
  • Click Holdings Limited CLIK shares tumbled 26% to $0.5250 in pre-market trading. Click Holdings shares jumped 154% on Thursday after the company announced it signed a cooperation agreement with Flash Mutual Technology.
  • Abpro Corporation ABP shares fell 23.7% to $0.2022 in pre-market trading after gaining 60% on Thursday.
  • Doximity, Inc. DOCS dipped 22.1% to $45.52 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates.
  • CISO Global Inc. CISO fell 21.3% to $0.9527 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Thursday.
  • Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX declined 15.2% to $17.94 in pre-market trading. The company announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental New Drug Application for traditional approval of FILSPARI for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT fell 5.8% to $164.65 in pre-market trading. Applied Materials reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Applied Materials said it expects third-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $7.19 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $2.15 and $2.55 per share, versus estimates of $2.32 per share.

