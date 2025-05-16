Why Quantum Computing Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT rose sharply in today's pre-market after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

Quantum Computing reported first-quarter revenue of $39,000, missing analyst estimates of $100,000, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter earnings of 11 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of seven cents per share.

Quantum Computing shares jumped 11.6% to $10.32 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

TSS, Inc . TSSI surged 56.7% to $13.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue results.

. surged 56.7% to $13.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue results. Treasure Global Inc . TGL rose 51.1% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results.

. rose 51.1% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc . SPCE gained 29% to $4.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

. gained 29% to $4.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL gained 28.8% to $0.3457 in pre-market trading after dipping 62% on Thursday. The company reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter EPS results.

gained 28.8% to $0.3457 in pre-market trading after dipping 62% on Thursday. The company reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter EPS results. Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc . KLRS jumped 21.5% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Thursday.

. jumped 21.5% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Thursday. Biofrontera Inc . BFRI surged 12.9% to $0.79 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.

. surged 12.9% to $0.79 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc . PTIX climbed 12.2% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday. The company recently reported first-quarter financial results.

. climbed 12.2% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday. The company recently reported first-quarter financial results. Satellogic Inc . SATL gained 9.2% to $5.09 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter sales results.

. gained 9.2% to $5.09 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter sales results. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL rose 6.3% to $67.70 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI shares fell 67.8% to $0.0121 in pre-market trading after dipping 83% on Thursday.

shares fell 67.8% to $0.0121 in pre-market trading after dipping 83% on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc . ORGN fell 28.1% to $0.4655 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

. fell 28.1% to $0.4655 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates. Globant S.A. GLOB shares dipped 26.2% to $98.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results, issued second-quarter guidance below estimates, and cut its FY25 guidance.

shares dipped 26.2% to $98.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results, issued second-quarter guidance below estimates, and cut its FY25 guidance. LogProstyle Inc. LGPS fell 24.6% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after dipping 55% on Thursday.

fell 24.6% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after dipping 55% on Thursday. Click Holdings Limited CLIK shares tumbled 26% to $0.5250 in pre-market trading. Click Holdings shares jumped 154% on Thursday after the company announced it signed a cooperation agreement with Flash Mutual Technology.

shares tumbled 26% to $0.5250 in pre-market trading. Click Holdings shares jumped 154% on Thursday after the company announced it signed a cooperation agreement with Flash Mutual Technology. Abpro Corporation ABP shares fell 23.7% to $0.2022 in pre-market trading after gaining 60% on Thursday.

shares fell 23.7% to $0.2022 in pre-market trading after gaining 60% on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. DOCS dipped 22.1% to $45.52 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

dipped 22.1% to $45.52 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates. CISO Global Inc . CISO fell 21.3% to $0.9527 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Thursday.

. fell 21.3% to $0.9527 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc . TVTX declined 15.2% to $17.94 in pre-market trading. The company announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental New Drug Application for traditional approval of FILSPARI for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

. declined 15.2% to $17.94 in pre-market trading. The company announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental New Drug Application for traditional approval of FILSPARI for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT fell 5.8% to $164.65 in pre-market trading. Applied Materials reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Applied Materials said it expects third-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $7.19 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $2.15 and $2.55 per share, versus estimates of $2.32 per share.

