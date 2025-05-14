Jim Cramer: SoFi Goes To 'New Highs,' Recommends Not Buying This Health Care Stock

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he likes SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI, adding that the stock goes to “new highs.”

To support his view, the company reported quarterly adjusted sales of $770.72 million on April 29, beating analyst estimates of $739.04 million. The company also reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 4 cents per share.

Cramer said Roku, Inc. ROKU has “some upside because they are doing some pretty terrific things in streaming, so I'm ok with it.”

On the earnings front, Roku posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter on May 1.

Cramer recommended not buying GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC. “It's inconsistent and too controlled by China, not America. So, I am not going to be a backer,” he added.

As per the recent news, GE HealthCare announced FDA approval for Optison Ultrasound Enhancing Agent.

“The beer business is soft, the spirits business is not so good, and, frankly, I expected more from the company. I think the company has been a very big disappointment,” Cramer said when asked about Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ. “I don't need to be in stocks that have been disappointing.”

Supporting his view, RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi lowered the price target on the stock from $289 to $233 on April 14.

Price Action:

SoFi shares gained 1.8% to settle at $14.29 on Tuesday.

Roku shares rose 3.8% to close at $71.40 during the session.

GE Healthcare shares fell 0.4% to settle at $73.83 on Tuesday.

Constellation Brands shares declined 1.2% to settle at $187.67 on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock