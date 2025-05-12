May 12, 2025 9:46 AM 3 min read

Marriott International To Rally More Than 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Guggenheim cut Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA price target from $55 to $45. Guggenheim analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay maintained a Buy rating. Intellia Therapeutics shares closed at $8.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Nexxen International Ltd. NEXN from $12 to $14. Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating. Nexxen International shares closed at $11.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs slashed Warner Music Group Corp. WMG price target from $35 to $28. Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Warner Music shares closed at $27.36 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co slashed the price target for Ocugen, Inc. OCGN from $8 to $7. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating. Ocugen shares closed at $0.67 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham slashed the price target for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR from $19 to $14. Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained a Buy rating. Vir Biotechnology shares closed at $5.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA price target from $21 to $23. JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Teva Pharmaceutical shares settled at $16.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies increased Marriott International, Inc. MAR price target from $226 to $303. Jefferies analyst David Katz upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Marriott shares closed at $257.97 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY price target from $20 to $21. Barrington Research analyst Michael Petusky maintained an Outperform rating. Dentsply Sirona shares closed at $15.81 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt slashed the price target for TeraWulf Inc. WULF from $4.5 to $4. Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler maintained a Buy rating. TeraWulf shares settled at $3.01 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • D. Boral Capital raised Medicus Pharma Ltd. MDCX price target from $14 to $27. D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert maintained a Buy rating. Medicus Pharma shares closed at $4.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MAR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
MAR Logo
MARMarriott International Inc
$272.425.60%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
59.85
Growth
66.77
Quality
-
Value
22.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MDCX Logo
MDCXMedicus Pharma Ltd
$5.1011.1%
NEXN Logo
NEXNNexxen International Ltd
$11.761.91%
NTLA Logo
NTLAIntellia Therapeutics Inc
$8.747.64%
OCGN Logo
OCGNOcugen Inc
$0.70485.19%
TEVA Logo
TEVATeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
$17.845.38%
VIR Logo
VIRVir Biotechnology Inc
$5.508.16%
WMG Logo
WMGWarner Music Group Corp
$27.380.07%
WULF Logo
WULFTeraWulf Inc
$3.299.30%
XRAY Logo
XRAYDentsply Sirona Inc
$17.118.22%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalysts forecastsPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved