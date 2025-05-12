Marriott International To Rally More Than 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Guggenheim cut Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA price target from $55 to $45. Guggenheim analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay maintained a Buy rating. Intellia Therapeutics shares closed at $8.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Nexxen International Ltd. NEXN from $12 to $14. Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating. Nexxen International shares closed at $11.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs slashed Warner Music Group Corp. WMG price target from $35 to $28. Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Warner Music shares closed at $27.36 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co slashed the price target for Ocugen, Inc. OCGN from $8 to $7. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating. Ocugen shares closed at $0.67 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham slashed the price target for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR from $19 to $14. Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained a Buy rating. Vir Biotechnology shares closed at $5.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA price target from $21 to $23. JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Teva Pharmaceutical shares settled at $16.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased Marriott International, Inc. MAR price target from $226 to $303. Jefferies analyst David Katz upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Marriott shares closed at $257.97 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY price target from $20 to $21. Barrington Research analyst Michael Petusky maintained an Outperform rating. Dentsply Sirona shares closed at $15.81 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt slashed the price target for TeraWulf Inc. WULF from $4.5 to $4. Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler maintained a Buy rating. TeraWulf shares settled at $3.01 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- D. Boral Capital raised Medicus Pharma Ltd. MDCX price target from $14 to $27. D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert maintained a Buy rating. Medicus Pharma shares closed at $4.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
