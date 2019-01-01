Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ocugen
Ocugen Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting OCGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.51% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Ocugen initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ocugen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ocugen was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ocugen (OCGN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.50. The current price Ocugen (OCGN) is trading at is $2.29, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
