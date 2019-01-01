TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TeraWulf
The latest price target for TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting WULF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 607.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and TeraWulf initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TeraWulf, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TeraWulf was filed on March 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TeraWulf (WULF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $24.00. The current price TeraWulf (WULF) is trading at is $3.39, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
