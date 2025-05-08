Uber To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Rosenblatt raised Coherent Corp. COHR price target from $80 to $95. Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating. Coherent shares closed at $69.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital boosted the price target for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB from $1.25 to $6. Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Seres Therapeutics shares closed at $8.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut Genpact Limited G price target from $55 to $50. Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating. Genpact shares closed at $49.55 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. slashed the price target for Korro Bio, Inc. KRRO from $115 to $100. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor maintained a Buy rating. Korro Bio shares closed at $13.93 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group slashed the price target for Holley Inc. HLLY from $4.5 to $2.75. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Holley shares closed at $1.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC price target from $224 to $246. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained a Neutral rating. Paycom Software shares settled at $228.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER price target from $90 to $100. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating. Uber shares closed at $83.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jones Trading cut Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP GHI price target from $15 to $3.5. Jones Trading analyst Jason Weaver maintained a Buy rating. Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares closed at $11.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt slashed the price target for Sonos, Inc. SONO from $18 to $15. Rosenblatt analyst Steve Frankel maintained a Buy rating. Sonos shares settled at $8.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut Unity Software Inc. U price target from $33 to $30. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating. Unity Software shares closed at $20.66 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
