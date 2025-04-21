April 21, 2025 10:03 AM 2 min read

Netflix To Rally More Than 55%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler cut Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT price target from $182 to $110. Piper Sandler analyst Biren Amin maintained an Overweight rating. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $53.79 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo slashed the price target for AutoNation, Inc. AN from $194 to $176. Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained an Equal-Weight rating. AutoNation shares closed at $165.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays cut Datadog, Inc. DDOG price target from $180 to $125. Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating. Datadog shares closed at $91.18 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Ascendiant Capital slashed the price target for BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM from $2.75 to $2.5. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. BioSig Technologies shares closed at $0.5644 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird cut the price target for Snap-on Incorporated SNA from $349 to $320. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Neutral rating. Snap-on shares closed at $305.44 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt increased Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $1,494 to $1,514. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating. Netflix shares settled at $973.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan increased The Coca-Cola Company KO price target from $74 to $78. JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained an Overweight rating. Coca-Cola shares closed at $73.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Seaport Global cut Minerals Technologies Inc. MTX price target from $92 to $80. Seaport Global analyst Michael Harrison maintained a Buy rating. Minerals Technologies shares closed at $56.71 on Thursday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler slashed the price target for Westamerica Bancorporation WABC from $54 to $50. Piper Sandler analyst Andrew Liesch maintained a Neutral rating. Westamerica shares settled at $45.97 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity slashed Kopin Corporation KOPN price target from $2.5 to $2.25. Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas maintained a Buy rating. Kopin shares closed at $0.9054 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NFLX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

AN Logo
ANAutoNation Inc
$164.40-0.84%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
74.01
Growth
25.14
Quality
74.51
Value
6.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BSGM Logo
BSGMBioSig Technologies Inc
$0.61996.88%
DDOG Logo
DDOGDatadog Inc
$89.23-2.13%
KO Logo
KOCoca-Cola Co
$73.090.12%
KOPN Logo
KOPNKopin Corp
$0.92872.57%
MTX Logo
MTXMinerals Technologies Inc
$56.16-0.97%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$997.762.54%
SNA Logo
SNASnap-on Inc
$301.67-1.23%
SRPT Logo
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$54.451.22%
WABC Logo
WABCWestamerica Bancorp
$45.52-0.98%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalysts forecastsPT Changes

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved