Netflix To Rally More Than 55%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Piper Sandler cut Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc . SRPT price target from $182 to $110. Piper Sandler analyst Biren Amin maintained an Overweight rating. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $53.79 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wells Fargo slashed the price target for AutoNation, Inc . AN from $194 to $176. Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained an Equal-Weight rating. AutoNation shares closed at $165.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barclays cut Datadog, Inc . DDOG price target from $180 to $125. Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating. Datadog shares closed at $91.18 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Ascendiant Capital slashed the price target for BioSig Technologies, Inc . BSGM from $2.75 to $2.5. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. BioSig Technologies shares closed at $0.5644 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Baird cut the price target for Snap-on Incorporated SNA from $349 to $320. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Neutral rating. Snap-on shares closed at $305.44 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Rosenblatt increased Netflix, Inc . NFLX price target from $1,494 to $1,514. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating. Netflix shares settled at $973.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan increased The Coca-Cola Company KO price target from $74 to $78. JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained an Overweight rating. Coca-Cola shares closed at $73.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Seaport Global cut Minerals Technologies Inc . MTX price target from $92 to $80. Seaport Global analyst Michael Harrison maintained a Buy rating. Minerals Technologies shares closed at $56.71 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler slashed the price target for Westamerica Bancorporation WABC from $54 to $50. Piper Sandler analyst Andrew Liesch maintained a Neutral rating. Westamerica shares settled at $45.97 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Canaccord Genuity slashed Kopin Corporation KOPN price target from $2.5 to $2.25. Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas maintained a Buy rating. Kopin shares closed at $0.9054 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NFLX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

