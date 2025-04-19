Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. markets faced heightened volatility this week as the Trump administration intensified trade restrictions, notably imposing new export controls on Nvidia's NVDA H20 AI chip to China. Nvidia projected a $5.5 billion revenue impact, leading to an 8.5% drop in its stock and a broader 3% decline in the semiconductor sector.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that the tariffs could exacerbate inflation, prompting criticism from President Donald Trump. Amid these tensions, gold prices surged to a record $3,330 per ounce, reflecting increased investor anxiety.

In corporate earnings, UnitedHealth Group's UNH unexpected downward revision of its full-year guidance led to a 22.4% plunge in its stock — the steepest single-day drop since 1998. Conversely, Netflix NFLX reported strong performance, providing some optimism amid the market turbulence.

The Bulls

"Netflix crushes Q1, says it's ‘working hard to improve and expand' its offering", by Chris Katje, reports that Netflix Inc. NFLX exceeded expectations with $10.54 billion in Q1 revenue, a 12.5% year-over-year increase, driven by higher subscription and ad revenue, while emphasizing plans to enhance its content lineup — including the June 27 return of Squid Game — and expand its ad tech platform globally.

"Palantir stock is on fire this week, outpacing broader markets: What's going on?", by Adam Eckert, reports that Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares rose nearly 25% over five sessions after announcing a partnership with NATO Allied Command Operations to supply AI-enabled warfighting technology, a move Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called a "major win" that validates the company's platform.

"Eli Lilly rallies over 14%, notches best day since June 2000 on oral weight-loss drug results: Analysts react", by Piero Cingari, reports that Eli Lilly and Co. LLY shares surged 14.36% — marking their best day since June 2000 — after its oral GLP-1 drug orforglipron achieved significant weight loss and blood sugar control in a Phase 3 trial, prompting analysts to dub it a potential "Ozempic in a pill."

The Bears

"UnitedHealth slashes 2025 outlook on Medicare funding reductions, stock crashes", by Vandana Singh, reports that UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH shares plunged over 22% after the company cut its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $26–$26.50, citing higher-than-expected care activity in its Medicare Advantage business and reduced reimbursement rates.

"Starbucks Stock Brews A Bitter Blend Of Boycotts And Bearish Charts", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Starbucks Corp. SBUX shares have declined nearly 13% over the past month as the company faces political backlash from a viral #BoycottStarbucks campaign and bearish technical indicators, with the stock trading below its 8-, 20-, 50-, and 200-day simple moving averages.

"Applied Digital Q3 earnings: Revenue misses estimates despite strong cloud services growth, shares slide", by Adam Eckert, reports that Applied Digital Corp. APLD posted third-quarter revenue of $52.9 million — falling short of analyst expectations of $63.42 million — while its Cloud Services division grew 220% year-over-year, and the company recorded an adjusted loss of 8 cents per share, beating estimates for an 11-cent loss.

