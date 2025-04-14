Starbucks Stock Brews A Bitter Blend Of Boycotts And Bearish Charts

Starbucks Corp SBUX is serving up a fresh cup of investor anxiety as social media boycotts boil over and technical signals point to a prolonged bearish brew.

With shares down nearly 13% in the past month and "Boycott Starbucks" trending across X, the world's most iconic coffee chain is finding itself in hot water—both on Wall Street and Main Street.

Boycott Buzz Meets Brewed Resistance

What started as a symbolic storewide pause to protest the deportation of undocumented immigrants has turned into a political flashpoint.

Make America Great Again or MAGA, activists have launched a viral boycott campaign after unionized Starbucks workers organized rallies supporting detained co-workers.

Now, clips of the protests are making the rounds online, turning a localized labor action into a national headline. The hashtag "#BoycottStarbucks" is trending faster than cold brews in July.

A Cold Brew On The Charts

If the social sentiment wasn't bitter enough, the technicals are pouring out a double shot of bearishness. Starbucks stock, at $85.43, is trading well below its eight, 20, 50 and 200-day simple moving averages. The eight-day SMA at $86.02, 20-day at $93.18, 50-day at $103.07 and the 200-day at $94.54 all flash bearish.

The only frothy topping? Some underlying buying pressure hints that bullish sentiment could perk up – eventually.

New Flavors, Old Problems

Despite the volatility, Starbucks isn't standing still. It recently launched Iced Energy and Frappuccino Lite drinks, updated its North American dress code to emphasize the iconic green apron, and reaffirmed its global ambitions with a high-profile visit to Middle Eastern markets via its Alshaya partnership.

But with shares down 7% year-to-date, investors might need more than caffeine to stay alert through this drawdown.

