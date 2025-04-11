Why Argenx Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of argenx SE ARGX rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA approval of VYVGART Hytrulo prefilled syringe for self-injection in generalized myasthenia gravis and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

argenx shares jumped 5.1% to $573.88 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR rose 167% to $3.43 in pre-market trading as the company announced strategic term sheet providing prospective liquidity and restructuring of existing agreements to remove corporate guaranteed debt by over $1.2 billion as well as new agreements aimed at driving future growth.

rose 167% to $3.43 in pre-market trading as the company announced strategic term sheet providing prospective liquidity and restructuring of existing agreements to remove corporate guaranteed debt by over $1.2 billion as well as new agreements aimed at driving future growth. Sharps Technology, Inc . STSS surged 73.6% to $0.0318 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Thursday.

. surged 73.6% to $0.0318 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Thursday. Enzo Biochem, Inc . ENZ gained 26.5% to $0.3300 in pre-market after dipping 22% on Thursday.

. gained 26.5% to $0.3300 in pre-market after dipping 22% on Thursday. Actelis Networks, Inc . ASNS rose 26.4% to $0.8198 in pre-market trading. Actelis Networks recently announced it received a new order to modernize Orange County’s traffic infrastructure.

. rose 26.4% to $0.8198 in pre-market trading. Actelis Networks recently announced it received a new order to modernize Orange County’s traffic infrastructure. Venus Concept Inc. VERO rose 25.6% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. Venus Concept announced closing of $1.1 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

rose 25.6% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. Venus Concept announced closing of $1.1 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. DMC Global Inc . BOOM gained 21.7% to $7.90 in pre-market trading.

. gained 21.7% to $7.90 in pre-market trading. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc . RXRX jumped 19.1% to $5.37 in pre-market trading.

. jumped 19.1% to $5.37 in pre-market trading. Certara, Inc . CERT surged 18.1% to $12.41 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.

. surged 18.1% to $12.41 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP gained 13.7% to $29.23 in pre-market trading. The stock may be moving up after the FDA stated plans to phase out animal testing requirements for monoclonal antibodies and other drugs.

Losers

AlTi Global, Inc . ALTI fell 57.3% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Thursday.

. fell 57.3% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Thursday. cbdMD, Inc . YCBD shares tumbled 38.9% to $0.1701 in pre-market trading. CbdMD announced shareholder approval of automatic conversion of series a preferred stock and other results from annual meeting.

. shares tumbled 38.9% to $0.1701 in pre-market trading. CbdMD announced shareholder approval of automatic conversion of series a preferred stock and other results from annual meeting. Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA fell 32% to $4.01 in today's pre-market trading.

fell 32% to $4.01 in today's pre-market trading. Organovo Holdings, Inc . ONVO shares fell 27.1% to $1.59 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 27.1% to $1.59 in pre-market trading. Palatin Technologies, Inc . PTN fell 16.8% to $0.3510 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a NYSE American notice of delisting.

. fell 16.8% to $0.3510 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a NYSE American notice of delisting. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX shares fell 24% to $8.21 in pre-market trading. Betterware de México will report its first quarter results after the U.S. market close on Thursday, April 24.

shares fell 24% to $8.21 in pre-market trading. Betterware de México will report its first quarter results after the U.S. market close on Thursday, April 24. Solaris Resources Inc. SLSR shares dipped 22.3% to $2.20 in pre-market trading.

shares dipped 22.3% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. InnovAge Holding Corp . INNV fell 14.9% to $2.35 in pre-market trading.

. fell 14.9% to $2.35 in pre-market trading. Costamare Inc . CMRE dipped 14.3% to $7.42 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday.

. dipped 14.3% to $7.42 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. MAZE declined 12.8% to $6.62 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock