Why Argenx Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of argenx SE ARGX rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA approval of VYVGART Hytrulo prefilled syringe for self-injection in generalized myasthenia gravis and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
argenx shares jumped 5.1% to $573.88 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR rose 167% to $3.43 in pre-market trading as the company announced strategic term sheet providing prospective liquidity and restructuring of existing agreements to remove corporate guaranteed debt by over $1.2 billion as well as new agreements aimed at driving future growth.
- Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS surged 73.6% to $0.0318 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Thursday.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. ENZ gained 26.5% to $0.3300 in pre-market after dipping 22% on Thursday.
- Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS rose 26.4% to $0.8198 in pre-market trading. Actelis Networks recently announced it received a new order to modernize Orange County’s traffic infrastructure.
- Venus Concept Inc. VERO rose 25.6% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. Venus Concept announced closing of $1.1 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- DMC Global Inc. BOOM gained 21.7% to $7.90 in pre-market trading.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX jumped 19.1% to $5.37 in pre-market trading.
- Certara, Inc. CERT surged 18.1% to $12.41 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP gained 13.7% to $29.23 in pre-market trading. The stock may be moving up after the FDA stated plans to phase out animal testing requirements for monoclonal antibodies and other drugs.
Losers
- AlTi Global, Inc. ALTI fell 57.3% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Thursday.
- cbdMD, Inc. YCBD shares tumbled 38.9% to $0.1701 in pre-market trading. CbdMD announced shareholder approval of automatic conversion of series a preferred stock and other results from annual meeting.
- Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA fell 32% to $4.01 in today's pre-market trading.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. ONVO shares fell 27.1% to $1.59 in pre-market trading.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN fell 16.8% to $0.3510 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a NYSE American notice of delisting.
- Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX shares fell 24% to $8.21 in pre-market trading. Betterware de México will report its first quarter results after the U.S. market close on Thursday, April 24.
- Solaris Resources Inc. SLSR shares dipped 22.3% to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
- InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV fell 14.9% to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
- Costamare Inc. CMRE dipped 14.3% to $7.42 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday.
- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. MAZE declined 12.8% to $6.62 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
ALTIAlTi Global Inc
$1.20-57.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.71
Growth
1.68
Quality
-
Value
27.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ARGXargenx SE
$546.22-%
ASNSActelis Networks Inc
$0.820026.4%
BOOMDMC Global Inc
$7.9021.7%
BWMXBetterware de Mexico SAPI de CV
$8.20-24.1%
CERTCertara Inc
$12.7521.3%
CMRECostamare Inc
$8.57-1.04%
ENZEnzo Biochem Inc
$0.330026.5%
INNVInnovAge Holding Corp
$2.20-20.3%
MAZEMaze Therapeutics Inc
$6.62-12.9%
MSPRMSP Recovery Inc
$2.97132.0%
NEXANexa Resources SA
$4.00-32.2%
ONVOOrganovo Holdings Inc
$1.61-26.1%
PTNPalatin Technologies Inc
$0.3504-17.0%
RXRXRecursion Pharmaceuticals Inc
$5.4420.6%
SLPSimulations Plus Inc
$31.4822.3%
SLSRSolaris Resources Inc
$2.20-22.3%
STSSSharps Technology Inc
$0.031873.8%
VEROVenus Concept Inc
$5.1125.9%
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$0.1681-39.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in