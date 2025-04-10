Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

As of April 10, 2025, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc WHLR

On March 4, Wheeler Real Estate IT posted fourth-quarter FFO of $18.48, down from $182.82 in the year-ago period. The company's sales rose to $27.59 million from $26.21 million. The company has a 52-week high of $3,588.00.

RSI Value: 70.4

70.4 WHLR Price Action: Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust fell 4.8% to close at $2.37 on Wednesday.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust fell 4.8% to close at $2.37 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 0.39 Momentum score with Value at 36.37.

Stratus Properties Inc STRS

On March 28, the company said revenues for 2024 surged to $54.2 million from $17.3 million for 2023. William H. Armstrong III, Chairman of the Board of Directors (Board) and Chief Executive Officer of Stratus, stated, “Our experienced team continues to successfully execute on our disciplined strategy by delivering on value-enhancing transactions, continuing to advance our development projects and returning capital to stockholders." The company's stock gained around 23% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $30.66.

RSI Value: 75.4

75.4 STRS Price Action: Shares of Stratus Properties gained 18.1% to close at $20.91 on Wednesday.

How do other stocks rank? Get the full BZ Edge Rankings breakdown here.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock