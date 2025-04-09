Simply Good Foods, Pacific Biosciences of California, Kura Sushi, Delta Air Lines And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index surging over 300 points on Wednesday.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL rose sharply during Wednesday's session following better-than-expected quarterly results.

The company, led by CEO Geoff Tanner, reported second-quarter FY25 sales growth of 15% year-on-year to $359.65 million. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of $354.4 million. Adjusted EPS of 46 cents beat the consensus estimate of 40 cents.

The Simply Good Foods shares jumped 9.4% to $36.32 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc . PACB shares jumped 20% to $1.4399 after the company announced preliminary first quarter revenue and reiterated 2025 revenue guidance of $155 million to $170 million.

. shares jumped 20% to $1.4399 after the company announced preliminary first quarter revenue and reiterated 2025 revenue guidance of $155 million to $170 million. Peabody Energy Corporation BTU gained 14.4% to $12.86. Shares of coal stocks traded higher after President Trump signed an executive order aimed at boosting the coal industry.

gained 14.4% to $12.86. Shares of coal stocks traded higher after President Trump signed an executive order aimed at boosting the coal industry. Nutex Health Inc . NUTX rose 12.7% to $95.75. Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained Nutex Health with a Buy and raised the price target from $75 to $100.

. rose 12.7% to $95.75. Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained Nutex Health with a Buy and raised the price target from $75 to $100. Kura Sushi USA, Inc . KRUS climbed 11.9% to $46.40. Kura Sushi USA posted downbeat results for its second quarter. The company also said it sees FY25 total sales of $275 million to $279 million, versus market estimates of $280.741 million

. climbed 11.9% to $46.40. Kura Sushi USA posted downbeat results for its second quarter. The company also said it sees FY25 total sales of $275 million to $279 million, versus market estimates of $280.741 million IAMGOLD Corporation IAG shares gained 11.5% to $6.48. Shares of precious metals stocks traded higher amid strength in gold and silver. Trade war concerns and macro uncertainty could lift demand for safe-haven assets.

shares gained 11.5% to $6.48. Shares of precious metals stocks traded higher amid strength in gold and silver. Trade war concerns and macro uncertainty could lift demand for safe-haven assets. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY rose 11.1% to $14.40 amid strength in gold and silver. Trade war concerns and macro uncertainty could lift demand for safe-haven assets.

rose 11.1% to $14.40 amid strength in gold and silver. Trade war concerns and macro uncertainty could lift demand for safe-haven assets. AngloGold Ashanti plc AU jumped 10% to $36.46. Shares of precious metals stocks traded higher amid strength in gold and silver. Trade war concerns and macro uncertainty could lift demand for safe-haven assets.

jumped 10% to $36.46. Shares of precious metals stocks traded higher amid strength in gold and silver. Trade war concerns and macro uncertainty could lift demand for safe-haven assets. Coeur Mining, Inc . CDE rose 8% to $5.20. Shares of precious metals stocks traded higher amid strength in gold and silver. Trade war concerns and macro uncertainty could lift demand for safe-haven assets.

. rose 8% to $5.20. Shares of precious metals stocks traded higher amid strength in gold and silver. Trade war concerns and macro uncertainty could lift demand for safe-haven assets. Delta Air Lines, Inc . DAL gained 7.3% to $38.49 following upbeat quarterly results.

. gained 7.3% to $38.49 following upbeat quarterly results. Akso Health Group AHG gained 5.8% to $0.9257.

gained 5.8% to $0.9257. Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN rose 5.5% to $45.53. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained Urban Outfitters with a Buy and lowered the price target from $65 to $54

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock