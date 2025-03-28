Tesla To $345? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley cut Arm Holdings plc ARM price target from $175 to $150. Morgan Stanley analyst Lee Simpson maintained an Overweight rating. Arm Holdings shares closed at $112.47 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised the price target for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS from $118 to $120. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields maintained an Outperform rating. AXIS Capital shares closed at $99.64 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. slashed Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS price target from $15 to $11. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating. Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $1.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU from $437 to $391. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating. Lululemon shares closed at $341.53 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank slashed the price target for Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $420 to $345. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu maintained a Buy rating. Tesla shares closed at $273.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW price target from $122 to $119. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating. C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares settled at $101.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD price target from $70 to $62. Needham analyst John Todaro maintained a Buy rating. Robinhood shares closed at $43.99 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo slashed Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO price target from $24 to $15. Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Bausch + Lomb shares closed at $15.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA from $79 to $71. B of A Securities analyst Joshua Shanker downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Voya Financial shares settled at $69.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity increased Braze, Inc. BRZE price target from $45 to $50. Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating. Braze shares closed at $36.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying CRWD stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABOSAcumen Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.21-1.90%
Edge Rankings
Momentum5.37
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ARMARM Holdings PLC
$111.33-1.01%
AXSAxis Capital Holdings Ltd
$99.64-%
BLCOBausch & Lomb Corp
$14.53-3.13%
BRZEBraze Inc
$40.7010.9%
CHRWC.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc
$101.770.09%
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$42.54-3.30%
LULULululemon Athletica Inc
$302.00-11.6%
TSLATesla Inc
$275.070.71%
VOYAVoya Financial Inc
$67.90-2.16%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Posted In:
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in