Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bausch & Lomb
Bausch & Lomb Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bausch & Lomb (NYSE: BLCO) was reported by Cowen & Co. on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting BLCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.23% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bausch & Lomb (NYSE: BLCO) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Bausch & Lomb initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bausch & Lomb, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bausch & Lomb was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bausch & Lomb (BLCO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $35.00. The current price Bausch & Lomb (BLCO) is trading at is $18.02, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
