Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ABOS) was reported by Credit Suisse on March 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting ABOS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 377.53% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ABOS) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Acumen Pharmaceuticals maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Acumen Pharmaceuticals was filed on March 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $17.00. The current price Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) is trading at is $3.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
