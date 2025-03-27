Why Greenland Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 89%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation GTEC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in FY24 EPS results.
Greenland Technologies posted FY24 earnings of $1.03 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.20 per share. The company's revenues fell to $83.94 million from $90.33 million.
Greenland Technologies Holding shares jumped 89.3% to $2.44 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Asset Entities Inc. ASST gained 36.8% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Wednesday.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO rose 35.4% to $66.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced the U.S. FDA approval of VYKATTM XR to treat hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome.
- Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT gained 28.4% to $0.0800 in pre-market trading after gaining 23% on Wednesday.
- BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC rose 23.4% to $0.3952 in pre-market trading after surging 13% on Wednesday.
- Aura Biosciences, Inc. AURA gained 20.3% to $7.20 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Wednesday.
- Graphjet Technology GTI gained 17.7% to $0.1265 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Wednesday.
- Jiayin Group Inc. JFIN surged 7.4% to $13.00 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Repay Holdings Corporation RPAY rose 6.6% to $6.18 in pre-market trading.
- BeiGene, Ltd. ONC gained 5.3% to $264.25 in pre-market.
Losers
- Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. NPB fell 30% to $10.01 in pre-market trading. Northpointe Bancshares will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, after the closing bell.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares fell 24.3% to $0.1029 in pre-market trading after gaining over 23% on Wednesday.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI shares tumbled 21.9% to $0.1055 in pre-market trading after jumping 134% on Wednesday.
- OSR Holdings, Inc. OSRH declined 15.6% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. Osiris Holding shares jumped 137% on Wednesday after its subsidiary, Vaximm AG, announced Phase 2a trial results for VXM01 and Avelumab combination therapy in glioblastoma, demonstrating safety and tolerability.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE dipped 14.5% to $1.65 in pre-market trading.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. CODA shares dipped 11.6% to $5.41 in pre-market trading.
- Verint Systems Inc. VRNT fell 11.2% to $19.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 EPS guidance with its midpoint below estimates.
- MAC Copper Limited MTAL fell 10.8% to $9.41 in today's pre-market trading.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH fell 10.3% to $16.34 in pre-market trading after surging 75% on Wednesday.
- Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION shares fell 6.7% to $7.01 in pre-market trading.
