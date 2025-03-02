March 2, 2025 9:00 AM 2 min read

Xpeng, Li Auto And Nutanix Are Among Top 12 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Feb 24-Feb 28): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

These twelve large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Heico HEI stock escalated 17.31% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
  2. Xpeng XPEV shares jumped 16.79%. Erajaya Active Lifestyle announced the official launch of XPENG in Indonesia.
  3. Li Auto LI stock jumped 11.91% after the company announced its first Electric SUV. JP Morgan analyst Nick Lai upgraded from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price forecast from $22 to $40.
  4. Lineage, Inc. LINE shares escalated 11.82% after the company reported fourth-quarter results.
  5. Erie Indemnity Company ERIE stock upped 11.63% after the company reported fourth-quarter EPS above estimates.
  6. Lloyds Banking Group Plc LYG stock upped 11.28%.
  7. Unum Group UNM stock gained 11.11% after the company announced a $3.4 billion long-term care reinsurance transaction with Fortitude Re.
  8. Fair Isaac FICO stock upped 11.09% after RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price forecast from $2040 to $2170.
  9. Masimo MASI stock increased 11.07% after the company reported better-than-expected results. Analysts revised the stock’s price forecast.
  10. Smith & Nephew SNN stock rose 10.83% after the company reported FY24 financial results.
  11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD shares rose 10.79%  after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenues.
  12. Nutanix, Inc. NTNX stock rose 10.25% after the company reported second-quarter results. Analysts revised the price forecast.

Photo via Shuttestock

LILi Auto Inc
$30.62-4.07%
Overview
NTNXNutanix Inc
$77.481.23%
XPEVXPeng Inc
$21.45-3.64%
BUDAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
$59.840.55%
ERIEErie Indemnity Co
$428.075.70%
FICOFair Isaac Corp
$1886.352.73%
HEIHeico Corp
$264.682.19%
LINELineage Inc
$59.30-0.60%
LYGLloyds Banking Group PLC
$3.761.90%
MASIMasimo Corp
$188.771.38%
SNNSmith & Nephew PLC
$28.90-0.28%
UNMUnum Group
$82.290.70%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesLarge CapNewsTop StoriesMoversTrading IdeasBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved