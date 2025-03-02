Xpeng, Li Auto And Nutanix Are Among Top 12 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Feb 24-Feb 28): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Xpeng surged 16.79% after launching in Indonesia with Erajaya Active Lifestyle.
- Li Auto jumped 11.91% after unveiling its first electric SUV and receiving a JP Morgan upgrade.
These twelve large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Heico HEI stock escalated 17.31% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Xpeng XPEV shares jumped 16.79%. Erajaya Active Lifestyle announced the official launch of XPENG in Indonesia.
- Li Auto LI stock jumped 11.91% after the company announced its first Electric SUV. JP Morgan analyst Nick Lai upgraded from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price forecast from $22 to $40.
- Lineage, Inc. LINE shares escalated 11.82% after the company reported fourth-quarter results.
- Erie Indemnity Company ERIE stock upped 11.63% after the company reported fourth-quarter EPS above estimates.
- Lloyds Banking Group Plc LYG stock upped 11.28%.
- Unum Group UNM stock gained 11.11% after the company announced a $3.4 billion long-term care reinsurance transaction with Fortitude Re.
- Fair Isaac FICO stock upped 11.09% after RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price forecast from $2040 to $2170.
- Masimo MASI stock increased 11.07% after the company reported better-than-expected results. Analysts revised the stock’s price forecast.
- Smith & Nephew SNN stock rose 10.83% after the company reported FY24 financial results.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD shares rose 10.79% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenues.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX stock rose 10.25% after the company reported second-quarter results. Analysts revised the price forecast.
