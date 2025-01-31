Why Apple Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Apple reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $124.3 billion, beating analyst estimates of $124.13 billion. The iPhone maker reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.36 per share.

Apple shares gained 3.4% to $245.73 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd TDTH gained 104% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after dipping 62% on Thursday.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc . KITT rose 63.4% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after announcing a partnership to advance subsea autonomy solutions.

Diginex Limited DGNX gained 40% to $49.01 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Thursday.

Orangekloud Technology Inc . ORKT gained 37.2% to $1.88 in pre-market trading. Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee initiated coverage on Orangekloud Technology with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc . CYCN rose 25.1% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc . EVTV shares jumped 17.7% to $0.4077 in pre-market trading after dipping 48% on Thursday. Envirotech Vehicles recently announced it has received orders for 48 vehicles to New Jersey.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR gained 20.9% to $5.68 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $50 million investment from Softbank.

Atlassian Corporation TEAM rose 18.9% to $317.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

rose 18.9% to $317.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Kimball Electronics, Inc. KE gained 11% to $20.11 in pre-market trading. Kimball Electronics will report second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, after the closing bell.

Losers

Aviat Networks, Inc . AVNW shares fell 46.5% to $10.00 in pre-market trading. Aviat Networks will release its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results for the period ended Dec. 27, 2024, on Feb. 4, 2025, after the closing bell.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc . ENVB dipped 39.7% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company priced $5 million public offering of 1.67 million common stock & warrants at $3.00/share.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc . SLNG shares fell 19.7% to $6.00 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 19.7% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. KLTO fell 19.1% to $0.3202 in today's pre-market trading.

Benson Hill, Inc . BHIL shares dipped 18.7% to $3.21 in pre-market trading. Benson Hill shares jumped 119% on Thursday after the company announced results from a controlled broiler feeding trial conducted with Tyson Foods.

American Strategic Investment Co . NYC shares tumbled 17.8% to $8.01 in pre-market trading.

. shares tumbled 17.8% to $8.01 in pre-market trading. Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK fell 15.1% to $189.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc . WBA fell 10.4% to $10.28 in pre-market trading after the company suspended its quarterly dividend.

Beazer Homes USA, In c. BZH declined 8.6% to $25.33 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected reported first-quarter financial results.

c. declined 8.6% to $25.33 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected reported first-quarter financial results. Olin Corporation OLN fell 8.4% to $29.44 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter earnings results.

