Tesla Cybertruck Units Reportedly Found With Cell Dent Issues: EV Giant Starts Replacing Battery Packs

Tesla Inc. TSLA has reportedly found some units of Cybertruck with "cell dent" issues and the company has started replacing battery packs of those cars.

What Happened: According to a report by Electrek, citing sources familiar with the matter, Tesla has identified the cell dent issue with some Cybertruck units and it has begun sending them back to Gigafactory Texas to solve the problem.

Tesla identified the issue in several inventory vehicles but has not found it in customer-delivered models. The Cybertruck is unique among Tesla’s lineup as the only vehicle using the company's in-house 4680 battery cells.

Tesla currently produces several thousand Cybertrucks weekly at Gigafactory Texas but has already issued multiple recalls. Many owners have reported frequent service visits, with some even asking Tesla if it would buy back those faulty units.

No, I don't really want to talk about it 🍋

After several failures in our sub 1500 VIN Cybertruck including but not limited to: front motor inverter, rear motor inverter, rear wheel steering, and more under 25k mi, I asked if Tesla would consider buying it back. Overall it's been… pic.twitter.com/g0n7gvJeho — The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) December 19, 2024

Why It Matters: While Tesla has big ambitions for the Cybertruck, it has recently faced demand hurdles. The EV giant reportedly reduced the production rate of the Cybertruck, with over 9,000 units still in its inventory.

According to Tesla researcher Troy Teslike, Cybertruck production was reduced by over 55% on Nov. 10.

Tesla also announced a three-day production pause, giving workers on the Cybertruck line paid time off.

Another sign of possible demand hurdles is that Tesla is still selling its premium $99,990 foundation series Cybertruck, suggesting that it has not yet sold out all of its inventory.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock