Tesla's $99K Foundation Series Cybertrucks Still Available: A Sign Of Possible Demand Hurdles?

Tesla Inc TSLA is continuing to sell its premium foundation series Cybertrucks in its inventory in the U.S., implying that the company hasn’t yet entirely sold out the units of the limited edition stainless steel truck it produced.

What Happened: Tesla’s inventory in the U.S. now shows multiple new foundation series Cybertrucks listed, including the all-wheel drive variant and the more expensive Cyberbeast variant. While the foundation series all-wheel drive variant is priced at $99,990, the Cyberbeast is priced at $119,990.

Many of the listed vehicles come with premium connectivity and full self-driving driver assistance technology as well.

Source: Tesla

The foundation series refers to a limited and pricier edition of the Cybertruck with laser-etched foundation series badges and premium accessories.

Tesla made only the foundation series Cybertrucks for the first few months of deliveries. Earlier this year, in October, Tesla started selling the regular version of Cybertruck priced about $20,000 lower than the foundation series. The foundation series trucks manufactured by the company for the U.S. market, however, haven’t been sold in totality, implying significant demand challenges for the truck.

Why It Matters: Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck to customers in the U.S. in November 2023. Months prior to starting deliveries, company CEO Elon Musk said that scaling production and not demand would be the biggest hurdle for Cybertruck given its strong order book. Musk then said that the company already has over a million pre-orders for the vehicle.

However, upon the start of deliveries, the vehicle was priced significantly higher than the estimated price provided at the time of the vehicle’s unveiling in 2019, possibly deterring reservation holders from making the purchase.

According to data from automotive research company Kelley Blue Book, Tesla sold 16,692 Cybertrucks in the third quarter in the U.S., trumping EV trucks from rivals including the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T, to become the third-best-selling EV behind Model Y and Model 3.

However, the company had bigger ambitions for the Cybertruck with Musk previously saying that the company is aiming to make up to 250,000 Cybertrucks in 2025.

Early in December, it was reported that Tesla told its workers on the Cybertruck production line at Giga Texas that they need not report to work for three days from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, implying a pause in production.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Image via Tesla