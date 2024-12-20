Mission Produce, Nvidia, Humacyte, BlackBerry And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 300 points on Friday.
Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. AVO rose sharply during today's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.
Mission Produce reported quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share and quarterly revenue of $354.4 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $220.4 million.
Mission Produce shares jumped 22.3% to $15.07 on Friday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Humacyte, Inc. HUMA shares jumped 55.2% to $5.37 after the company announced FDA approval for SYMVESS for treating extremity vascular injuries. HC Wainwright & Co. raised its price target on the stock from $12 to $15.
- Personalis, Inc. PSNL gained 32% to $6.94 after the company and Moderna recently announced a multi-year extension to continue utilizing the Personalis ImmunoID NeXT platform and technology for V940/mRNA-4157. The company also announced an investment from Merck.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX gained 22% to $9.80 as the company shipped first EX-2M samples to mobile phone customers.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW surged 21.2% to $29.96.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI gained 20.2% to $8.99.
- Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT gained 20% to $18.17. In an exchange filing dated December 20, Quantum Computing has registered up to 8.96 million shares for resale by selling stockholders.
- BlackBerry Limited BB surged 20% to $3.58 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ gained 15.5% to $ 43.63. Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon maintained IonQ with a Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $45.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI rose 10% to $22.59. Warren Buffett acquired 4.96 million Sirius XM shares at an average price of $21.60.
- Plug Power Inc. PLUG gained 9.7% to $2.5248.
- Lucid Group, Inc. LCID rose 9% to $2.8650.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN gained 6.6% to $13.93.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY gained 4.7% to $47.47 after Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in the company.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA rose 2.1% to $133.38. The European Commission on Thursday announced it approved the proposed acquisition of Run:ai Labs by NVIDIA.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.