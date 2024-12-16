Tesla, Micron, Broadcom, MARA Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
U.S. stocks were mostly higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Monday.
Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose sharply during Monday's session after Wedbush maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $400 to $515.
Tesla shares gained 5% to $458.08 on Monday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Akso Health Group AHG shares gained 59.6% to $1.5000.
- Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT shares jumped 42.4% to $9.49.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. SGMO climbed 31.8% to $2.6950.
- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN gained 31.8% to $23.53 after the company announced Phase 3 results for its thyroid eye disease treatment trial.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI rose 25.5% to $8.99.
- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. EWTX gained 24.7% to $34.45 after the company reported topline results from its Phase 2 CANYON trial of Sevasemten in individuals with Becker muscular dystrophy, with the trial meeting its primary endpoint.
- Aehr Test Systems, Inc. AEHR rose 24.2% to $14.32 after the company announced it secured a $10 million order for AI semiconductor testing.
- Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR climbed 19.8% to $25.08. Shares of Bitcoin miners and crypto-linked stocks traded higher after Bitcoin reached an all-time high.
- Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR gained 18.4% to $7.26. Shares of Bitcoin miners and crypto-linked stocks traded higher after Bitcoin reached an all-time high.
- TeraWulf Inc. WULF rose 15.5% to $8.14. Shares of Bitcoin miners and crypto-linked stocks traded higher after Bitcoin reached an all-time high.
- Hut 8 Corp. HUT gained 13.4% to $30.99. Shares of Bitcoin miners and crypto-linked stocks traded higher after Bitcoin reached an all-time high.
- MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 10.5% to $25.11. Shares of Bitcoin miners and crypto-linked stocks traded higher after Bitcoin reached an all-time high.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN gained 9.5% to $26.45.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AGIO surged 9.1% to $42.54.
- Broadcom Inc. AVGO surged 7.6% to $242.06 on continued momentum from last week after the company reported earnings for the fourth-quarter.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU gained 7% to $109.62.
