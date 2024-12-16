Tesla, Micron, Broadcom, MARA Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mostly higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Monday.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose sharply during Monday's session after Wedbush maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $400 to $515.

Tesla shares gained 5% to $458.08 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Akso Health Group AHG shares gained 59.6% to $1.5000.

shares gained 59.6% to $1.5000. Quantum Computing Inc . QUBT shares jumped 42.4% to $9.49.

. shares jumped 42.4% to $9.49. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. SGMO climbed 31.8% to $2.6950.

climbed 31.8% to $2.6950. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc . VRDN gained 31.8% to $23.53 after the company announced Phase 3 results for its thyroid eye disease treatment trial.

. gained 31.8% to $23.53 after the company announced Phase 3 results for its thyroid eye disease treatment trial. Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI rose 25.5% to $8.99.

rose 25.5% to $8.99. Edgewise Therapeutics, In c. EWTX gained 24.7% to $34.45 after the company reported topline results from its Phase 2 CANYON trial of Sevasemten in individuals with Becker muscular dystrophy, with the trial meeting its primary endpoint.

c. gained 24.7% to $34.45 after the company reported topline results from its Phase 2 CANYON trial of Sevasemten in individuals with Becker muscular dystrophy, with the trial meeting its primary endpoint. Aehr Test Systems, Inc . AEHR rose 24.2% to $14.32 after the company announced it secured a $10 million order for AI semiconductor testing.

. rose 24.2% to $14.32 after the company announced it secured a $10 million order for AI semiconductor testing. Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR climbed 19.8% to $25.08. Shares of Bitcoin miners and crypto-linked stocks traded higher after Bitcoin reached an all-time high.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR gained 18.4% to $7.26. Shares of Bitcoin miners and crypto-linked stocks traded higher after Bitcoin reached an all-time high.

TeraWulf Inc. WULF rose 15.5% to $8.14.

Hut 8 Corp. HUT gained 13.4% to $30.99.

MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 10.5% to $25.11.

. gained 10.5% to $25.11. Shares of Bitcoin miners and crypto-linked stocks traded higher after Bitcoin reached an all-time high. Asana, Inc. ASAN gained 9.5% to $26.45.

gained 9.5% to $26.45. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc . AGIO surged 9.1% to $42.54.

. surged 9.1% to $42.54. Broadcom Inc . AVGO surged 7.6% to $242.06 on continued momentum from last week after the company reported earnings for the fourth-quarter.

. surged 7.6% to $242.06 on continued momentum from last week after the company reported earnings for the fourth-quarter. Micron Technology, Inc. MU gained 7% to $109.62.

