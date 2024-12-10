Why C3.ai Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. AI rose sharply in today's pre-market trading session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

C3.ai reported quarterly losses of six cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 16 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $94.34 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $91.02 million and is an increase over sales of $73.23 million from the same period last year.

C3.ai shares jumped 7.8% to $44.91 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Chimerix, Inc. CMRX gained 117.3% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will submit dordaviprone for accelerated approval to the FDA for patients with recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma.

gained 117.3% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will submit dordaviprone for accelerated approval to the FDA for patients with recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc . CPIX rose 103.2% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA has approved its supplemental new drug application for acetadote.

. rose 103.2% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA has approved its supplemental new drug application for acetadote. TNL Mediagene TNMG gained 69.8% to $25.81 in pre-market trading.

gained 69.8% to $25.81 in pre-market trading. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc . PCSA gained 54.8% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after jumping around 17% on Monday.

. gained 54.8% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after jumping around 17% on Monday. Gelteq Limited GELS rose 39.8% to $4.98 in pre-market trading after jumping 78% on Monday.

rose 39.8% to $4.98 in pre-market trading after jumping 78% on Monday. The Glimpse Group, Inc . VRAR gained 36.9% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after rising over 13% on Monday.

. gained 36.9% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after rising over 13% on Monday. Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX climbed 21% to $3.63 in pre-market trading. NANOBIOTIX announced the completion of Phase 1 study of NBTXR3 (JNJ-1900) in pancreatic cancer.

climbed 21% to $3.63 in pre-market trading. NANOBIOTIX announced the completion of Phase 1 study of NBTXR3 (JNJ-1900) in pancreatic cancer. Jet.AI Inc . JTAI gained 20.7% to $5.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 6% on Monday.

. gained 20.7% to $5.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 6% on Monday. New Era Helium Inc NEHC gained 17.3% to $9.85 in pre-market trading after dipping 29% on Monday.

Losers

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc . MRM shares tumbled 38.6% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after the company priced $5 million public offering of 2.86M American Depositary Shares at $1.75 per ADS.

. shares tumbled 38.6% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after the company priced $5 million public offering of 2.86M American Depositary Shares at $1.75 per ADS. Twin Vee Powercats Co . VEEE declined 19.7% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.

. declined 19.7% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday. Huize Holding Limited HUIZ shares fell 18.4% to $4.93 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.

shares fell 18.4% to $4.93 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results. Asset Entities Inc . ASST shares fell 16.1% to $0.5750 in pre-market trading after gaining 49% on Monday.

. shares fell 16.1% to $0.5750 in pre-market trading after gaining 49% on Monday. Fangdd Network Group Ltd . DUO fell 15% to $0.7476 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Monday. Fangdd announced the pricing of $7.0 million registered direct offering.

. fell 15% to $0.7476 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Monday. Fangdd announced the pricing of $7.0 million registered direct offering. Momentus Inc. MNTS fell 14.8% to $0.4797 in pre-market trading after the company announced a reverse stock split.

fell 14.8% to $0.4797 in pre-market trading after the company announced a reverse stock split. LightPath Technologies Inc LPTH dipped 13.5% to $1.60 in pre-market trading.

dipped 13.5% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. Radiopharm Theranostics Limited RADX shares dipped 13% to $7.99 in pre-market trading after dipping 51% on Monday.

shares dipped 13% to $7.99 in pre-market trading after dipping 51% on Monday. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc . RIME fell 11% to $0.1039 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Monday.

. fell 11% to $0.1039 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Monday. Yext, Inc. YEXT fell 10.8% to $7.60 in today's pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.

