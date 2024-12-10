Why C3.ai Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. AI rose sharply in today's pre-market trading session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
C3.ai reported quarterly losses of six cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 16 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $94.34 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $91.02 million and is an increase over sales of $73.23 million from the same period last year.
C3.ai shares jumped 7.8% to $44.91 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Chimerix, Inc. CMRX gained 117.3% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will submit dordaviprone for accelerated approval to the FDA for patients with recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma.
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. CPIX rose 103.2% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA has approved its supplemental new drug application for acetadote.
- TNL Mediagene TNMG gained 69.8% to $25.81 in pre-market trading.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA gained 54.8% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after jumping around 17% on Monday.
- Gelteq Limited GELS rose 39.8% to $4.98 in pre-market trading after jumping 78% on Monday.
- The Glimpse Group, Inc. VRAR gained 36.9% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after rising over 13% on Monday.
- Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX climbed 21% to $3.63 in pre-market trading. NANOBIOTIX announced the completion of Phase 1 study of NBTXR3 (JNJ-1900) in pancreatic cancer.
- Jet.AI Inc. JTAI gained 20.7% to $5.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 6% on Monday.
- New Era Helium Inc NEHC gained 17.3% to $9.85 in pre-market trading after dipping 29% on Monday.
Losers
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. MRM shares tumbled 38.6% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after the company priced $5 million public offering of 2.86M American Depositary Shares at $1.75 per ADS.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE declined 19.7% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- Huize Holding Limited HUIZ shares fell 18.4% to $4.93 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
- Asset Entities Inc. ASST shares fell 16.1% to $0.5750 in pre-market trading after gaining 49% on Monday.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO fell 15% to $0.7476 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Monday. Fangdd announced the pricing of $7.0 million registered direct offering.
- Momentus Inc. MNTS fell 14.8% to $0.4797 in pre-market trading after the company announced a reverse stock split.
- LightPath Technologies Inc LPTH dipped 13.5% to $1.60 in pre-market trading.
- Radiopharm Theranostics Limited RADX shares dipped 13% to $7.99 in pre-market trading after dipping 51% on Monday.
- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. RIME fell 11% to $0.1039 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Monday.
- Yext, Inc. YEXT fell 10.8% to $7.60 in today's pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.