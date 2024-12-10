S&P 500, Nasdaq Retreat From Record Highs As Nvidia Declines Over Chinese Antitrust Concerns: Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Neutral' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Neutral” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite retreating from record highs amid a decline in tech stocks.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded gains for the third straight week, gaining 0.96% and 3.34%, respectively. However, the Dow lost 0.6% during the week.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA fell around 2.6% on Monday after a Chinese regulator said it was investigating the chipmaker over a possible breach of the country's antitrust regulations. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares dipped around 5.6% after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $180 to $155.

On the economic data front, U.S. wholesale inventories increased by 0.2% month-over-month to $905 billion in October, which is in line with the preliminary reading and compared to a 0.2% decline in the previous month.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with financial, utilities, and communication services stocks recording the biggest losses on Monday. However, healthcare and real estate stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by over 240 points to 44,401.93 on Monday. The S&P 500 fell 0.61% to 6,052.85, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.62% to close at 19,736.69 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI, AutoZone, Inc. AZO, and G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 49.5, the index remained in the “Neutral” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 52.5.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

