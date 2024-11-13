Why Rocket Lab Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 29%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
The company also announced a multi-launch agreement with a confidential commercial satellite constellation operator and was awarded a federal defense contract worth up to $8 million.
Rocket Lab USA shares jumped 28.7% to $18.86 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST gained 79.5% to $0.3244 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC gained 62.6% to $0.6682 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. NMHI rose 56% to $0.1337 in pre-market trading. Nature’s Miracle announced the closing of $3.0 million public offering.
- Dave Inc. DAVE gained 37.3% to $86.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported a profit for the third quarter.
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY climbed 27.8% to $34.02 in pre-market trading following strong earnings and guidance.
- Kairos Pharma, Ltd. KAPA gained 26.1% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after jumping 51% on Tuesday.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN gained 20.1% to $3.58 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive shares jumped 74% on Tuesday after the company announced its Class 1 EV cargo van is listed for vehicle rental on Turo.
- WM Technology, Inc. MAPS rose 19.9% to $0.8585 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.
- Hallador Energy Company HNRG gained 14.2% to $11.93 in pre-market trading following third-quarter earnings.
Losers
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS shares tumbled 81% to $0.5199 in pre-market trading after the company announced its SELECT-MDS-1 Phase 3 trial of tamibarotene did not meet its primary endpoint and has discontinued the study.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE shares fell 62.4% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after the company failed to file its earnings for the quarter ended September 2024. The discount airline in a filing late Tuesday, said that it is in talks with its creditors to carve out a restructuring plan which could lead to the cancellation of its equity shares.
- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU declined 44.8% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $7 million public offering of 5.6 million common shares at $1.25 each.
- 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH shares fell 43% to $0.6100 in pre-market trading after dipping 46% on Tuesday.
- Vroom, Inc. VRM fell 32.8% to $5.96 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA dipped 23.3% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 134% on Tuesday. The company recently said it will start accepting payments in Bitcoin.
- i-80 Gold Corp. IAUX fell 21.3% to $0.7150 in pre-market trading after posting third-quarter results.
- Groupon, Inc. GRPN shares dipped 21.4% to $8.90 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
- Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT fell 21.2% to $1.60 in today's pre-market trading after jumping over 76% on Tuesday.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI fell 13.8% to $11.28 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
