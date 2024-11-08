Why Upstart Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Upstart reported quarterly losses of seven cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 15 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $162.14 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $150.22 million and is an increase over sales of $134.55 million from the same period last year.

Upstart shares jumped 23.1% to $68.29 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

DevvStream Corp. DEVS gained 370% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after dipping around 58% on Thursday.

gained 370% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after dipping around 58% on Thursday. Tivic Health Systems, In c. TIVC rose 52.8% to $0.4010 in pre-market trading. Tivic Health® Systems will report financial results on Thursday, Nov, 14, after the closing bell.

c. rose 52.8% to $0.4010 in pre-market trading. Tivic Health® Systems will report financial results on Thursday, Nov, 14, after the closing bell. Doximity, Inc DOCS shares surged 44.2% to $62.60 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

shares surged 44.2% to $62.60 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp . LICY gained 41% to $5.09 in pre-market trading after posting upbeat quarterly results.

. gained 41% to $5.09 in pre-market trading after posting upbeat quarterly results. Northann Cor p. NCL climbed 37.6% to $0.3089 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Thursday.

p. climbed 37.6% to $0.3089 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Thursday. Innodata Inc . INOD shares rose 36.4% to $33.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

. shares rose 36.4% to $33.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. NMHI gained 31.8% to $0.1953 in pre-market trading after jumping over 52% on Thursday.

gained 31.8% to $0.1953 in pre-market trading after jumping over 52% on Thursday. Five9, Inc . FIVN gained 24.6% to $40.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates.

. gained 24.6% to $40.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates. Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE gained 24.3% to $91.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates.

Losers

ProPhase Labs, Inc. PRPH shares tumbled 45.4% to $0.7800 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of common stock.

shares tumbled 45.4% to $0.7800 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of common stock. Evolent Health, In c. EVH shares fell 33.6% to $16.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

c. shares fell 33.6% to $16.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. AtlasClear Holdings, Inc . ATCH dipped 31.8% to $0.1910 in pre-market trading after jumping over 55% on Thursday.

. dipped 31.8% to $0.1910 in pre-market trading after jumping over 55% on Thursday. agilon health, inc. AGL shares fell 29% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.

shares fell 29% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc . MRVI declined 26.6% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY24 sales guidance.

. declined 26.6% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY24 sales guidance. MDJM Ltd MDJH shares dipped 22.4% to $0.1511 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Thursday.

shares dipped 22.4% to $0.1511 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Thursday. Earlyworks Co., Ltd ELWS fell 17% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Thursday.

fell 17% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Thursday. Sweetgreen, Inc . SG fell 15% to $35.87 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. fell 15% to $35.87 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results. Redfin Corporation RDFN fell 14.1% to $9.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

fell 14.1% to $9.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Wag! Group Co. PET fell 13.8% to $0.5487 in pre-market trading. Wag! will report third quarter 2024 financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

