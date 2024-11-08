Why Upstart Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
Upstart reported quarterly losses of seven cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 15 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $162.14 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $150.22 million and is an increase over sales of $134.55 million from the same period last year.
Upstart shares jumped 23.1% to $68.29 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- DevvStream Corp. DEVS gained 370% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after dipping around 58% on Thursday.
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC rose 52.8% to $0.4010 in pre-market trading. Tivic Health® Systems will report financial results on Thursday, Nov, 14, after the closing bell.
- Doximity, Inc DOCS shares surged 44.2% to $62.60 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY gained 41% to $5.09 in pre-market trading after posting upbeat quarterly results.
- Northann Corp. NCL climbed 37.6% to $0.3089 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Thursday.
- Innodata Inc. INOD shares rose 36.4% to $33.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. NMHI gained 31.8% to $0.1953 in pre-market trading after jumping over 52% on Thursday.
- Five9, Inc. FIVN gained 24.6% to $40.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE gained 24.3% to $91.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates.
Losers
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. PRPH shares tumbled 45.4% to $0.7800 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Evolent Health, Inc. EVH shares fell 33.6% to $16.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. ATCH dipped 31.8% to $0.1910 in pre-market trading after jumping over 55% on Thursday.
- agilon health, inc. AGL shares fell 29% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. MRVI declined 26.6% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY24 sales guidance.
- MDJM Ltd MDJH shares dipped 22.4% to $0.1511 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Thursday.
- Earlyworks Co., Ltd ELWS fell 17% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Thursday.
- Sweetgreen, Inc. SG fell 15% to $35.87 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Redfin Corporation RDFN fell 14.1% to $9.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Wag! Group Co. PET fell 13.8% to $0.5487 in pre-market trading. Wag! will report third quarter 2024 financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
