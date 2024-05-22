Modine Manufacturing Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Joins Viasat, Lululemon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 50 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company MOD shares fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading following mixed fourth-quarter results.

Modine Manufacturing posted adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share, versus market estimates of 76 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $603.50 million compared to expectations of $605.36 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Modine Manufacturing shares tumbled 8.8% to $92.50 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST shares tumbled 14.4% to $6.40 in pre-market trading. LifeStance Health Group priced its secondary public offering of 20 million common shares at $6.25 per share.

. shares tumbled 14.4% to $6.40 in pre-market trading. LifeStance Health Group priced its secondary public offering of 20 million common shares at $6.25 per share. Viasat Inc VSAT shares dipped 11.6% to $16.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results.

shares dipped 11.6% to $16.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM shares declined 8.8% to $9.44 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $300 million Bought Deal Equity Offering.

shares declined 8.8% to $9.44 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $300 million Bought Deal Equity Offering. IAMGOLD Corporation IAG shares fell 8% to $4.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $300 million bought deal financing.

shares fell 8% to $4.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $300 million bought deal financing. Yatsen Holding Limited YSG shares declined 6.2% to $4.27 in pre-market trading following downbeat second-quarter results.

shares declined 6.2% to $4.27 in pre-market trading following downbeat second-quarter results. Pharming Group N.V. PHAR shares fell 6.2% to $8.90 in pre-market trading.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU shares declined 4.3% to $309.00 in pre-market trading after the company announces evolved structure of product and brand teams.

. shares declined 4.3% to $309.00 in pre-market trading after the company announces evolved structure of product and brand teams. Bentley Systems, Incorporated BSY shares fell 3.9% to $54.50 in pre-market trading.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN shares fell 3.5% to $31.50 in pre-market trading. Dyne Therapeutics priced $325.5 million public offering of 10.5 million common stock at $31 per share.

. shares fell 3.5% to $31.50 in pre-market trading. Dyne Therapeutics priced $325.5 million public offering of 10.5 million common stock at $31 per share. Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS shares declined 2.2% to $16.10 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

