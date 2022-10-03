ñol

Over 20% Of The S&P 500 Is Made Up Of 5 Stocks, Let's Talk About Them! Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon And Tesla!

by FluentInFinance, Benzinga Contributor
October 3, 2022 1:38 PM | 4 min read

Warren Buffett, the 4th richest American (worth $100 Billion) recommends investing in an S&P 500 Index Fund. Over 20% of the S&P 500 is made up of 5 stocks:

  • 7.3% Apple AAPL
  • 5.7% Microsoft MSFT
  • 3.6% Google GOOGL
  • 3.3% Amazon AMZN
  • 2.5% Tesla TSLA

Also, the S&P 500 is America's largest companies, and returned ~11% each year on average, over the last 96 years. (Since 1926 the S&P 500 has increased about 1,300,000%). Let’s also look at other popular holdings:

  • 1%- NVidia NVDA
  • 1% JPMorgan JPM
  • 1% Mastercard MA
  • 1% Costco COST
  • 1% Walmart WMT
  • 1% Disney DIS

Now let's also talk about these:

Apple $AAPL:

  • Apple iCar & Augmented Reality products in the pipeline
  • Apple Pay is #1 mobile payment system in US
  • 1.5 billion+ active devices in ecosystem, with devices to be replaced every few year

Data shows great:

- Profitability

- Upside Breakout

- Institutional Flow