Over 20% Of The S&P 500 Is Made Up Of 5 Stocks, Let's Talk About Them! Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon And Tesla!

Warren Buffett, the 4th richest American (worth $100 Billion) recommends investing in an S&P 500 Index Fund. Over 20% of the S&P 500 is made up of 5 stocks:
- 7.3% Apple AAPL
- 5.7% Microsoft MSFT
- 3.6% Google GOOGL
- 3.3% Amazon AMZN
- 2.5% Tesla TSLA
Also, the S&P 500 is America's largest companies, and returned ~11% each year on average, over the last 96 years. (Since 1926 the S&P 500 has increased about 1,300,000%). Let’s also look at other popular holdings:
- 1%- NVidia NVDA
- 1% JPMorgan JPM
- 1% Mastercard MA
- 1% Costco COST
- 1% Walmart WMT
- 1% Disney DIS
Now let's also talk about these:
Apple $AAPL:
- Apple iCar & Augmented Reality products in the pipeline
- Apple Pay is #1 mobile payment system in US
- 1.5 billion+ active devices in ecosystem, with devices to be replaced every few year
Data shows great:
- Profitability
- Upside Breakout
- Institutional Flow