Over 20% Of The S&P 500 Is Made Up Of 5 Stocks, Let's Talk About Them! Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon And Tesla!

Warren Buffett, the 4th richest American (worth $100 Billion) recommends investing in an S&P 500 Index Fund. Over 20% of the S&P 500 is made up of 5 stocks:

7.3% Apple AAPL

5.7% Microsoft MSFT

3.6% Google GOOGL

3.3% Amazon AMZN

2.5% Tesla TSLA

Also, the S&P 500 is America's largest companies, and returned ~11% each year on average, over the last 96 years. (Since 1926 the S&P 500 has increased about 1,300,000%). Let’s also look at other popular holdings:

1%- NVidia NVDA

1% JPMorgan JPM

1% Mastercard MA

1% Costco COST

1% Walmart WMT

1% Disney DIS

Now let's also talk about these:

Apple $AAPL:

Apple iCar & Augmented Reality products in the pipeline

Apple Pay is #1 mobile payment system in US

1.5 billion+ active devices in ecosystem, with devices to be replaced every few year

Data shows great:

- Profitability

- Upside Breakout

- Institutional Flow