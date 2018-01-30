Read More

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA was established on June 11, 1962. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The Company generates revenue from the generation of electricity and its sale to electricity distribution companies and free consumers, the transmission of electricity on behalf of other electricity concessionaires, and the distribution of electricity to end consumers. It operates in three segments namely generation, transmission and distribution.